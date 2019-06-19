Katherine Gorka Appointed Spokesmodel For Border Protection

He’s really done it: Hair Füror is appointing an actual Nazi (ALLEGEDLY!) to be the spokesperson for Customs and Border Protection:

“Katharine Gorka, a political appointee at the Department of Homeland Security who has stirred controversy for her views on terrorism and her role in the department’s efforts to combat violent extremism in the US, is expected to be the new press secretary at Customs and Border Protection.”

Yes, Breitbart veteran Madame Gorka is married to the Nazi-adjacent Sebastian Gorka (ALLEGEDLY, but just google “Nazi” and “Gorka” and marvel at the hits). This one stands out as its focus is on the lack of vetting of the 4th Reich’s candidates for positions in the Administration:

Gorka is a top terrorism adviser to Trump; like Flynn, he has a long record of militant attitudes toward Islam, and like Flynn, his foreign ties are now coming under serious scrutiny. The Forward reports Thursday that officers of Vitézi Rend, an anti-Semitic, quasi-Nazi Hungarian nationalist group, say Gorka is a sworn member. Gorka wore a medal typically worn by Vitézi Rend members to a January 20 inauguration ball [See photo above -- eds], but said at the time that it was a gesture honoring his late father. He has also at times referred to himself as Sebastian L. v. Gorka, using a “v.” initial employed by Vitézi Rend members.

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors