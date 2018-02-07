Sebastian Gorka Joins Canadian Website Known For Anti-Semitism And Islamophobia

Unable to dodge his Nazi sympathies while serving in the White House, Sebastian Gorka left without ever getting a security clearance or doing much of anything beyond stoking hate, but fear not!

He has found a new home for his radical ways with an online Canadian publication known for anti-Semitism, extremism, and Islamophobia. The Rebel has signed Gorka on as a video blog contributor, according to Eli Clifton at LobeLog.

“’Fasten your seatbelts…’ NEW Rebel contributor Dr. Sebastian Gorka untangles the latest Trump/Russia reports,” said the headline above Gorka’s first video blog for The Rebel, posted last Friday. In his contribution, Gorka downplays the reports of Russian interference in the U.S. election—“Russia mucking around in other people’s democratic elections isn’t a new phenomenon”—and focused on the alleged anti-Donald Trump bias in the FBI and Justice Department.

The best part? Gorka has the opportunity to network and connect with other neo-Nazis, white supremacists and men's rights types like Gavin McInnes...

In March 2017, Rebel contributor Gavin McInnes, founder of the Proud Boys, a far-right men’s organization, appeared in a video defending Holocaust deniers and repeating anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. He also produced a satirical video for The Rebel titled “Ten Things I Hate About Jews,” later retitled as “Ten Things I Hate About Israel.”

...and Milo Yiannopoulis.

In October 2017, the website featured a sympathetic interview with Milo Yiannopoulos shortly after leaked emails, acquired and published by BuzzFeed, showed the Breitbart editor collaborating with white nationalist leaders to publish “An Establishment Conservative’s Guide To The Alt-Right” on Breitbart.

Congratulations, Canada. You all can have him.