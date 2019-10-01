Sebastian Gorka Joins Mike Pompeo For European Jaunt

As Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's involvement in the Ukrainian pay-for-play Trump scandal deepens, Pompeo is leaving on a jaunt to Europe, with former White House staffer, alleged Nazi who couldn't get a security clearance Sebastian Gorka.

https://t.co/gPC21NC6G9 pic.twitter.com/nZax6kMGrt — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) October 1, 2019

According to the Washington Examiner, Pompeo is heading for Italy, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Greece. I'm sure he's not going to do any strong-arming while he's there, even though Italy in particular is one of the countries Trump thinks conspired with Mueller.

It seems like a convenient time for Pompeo to be out of the country, even with a possible Nazi disguised as a "reporter." After all, Pompeo knew all along what transpired on the call with the Ukrainian president because he was on the call.

Mr. Pompeo said last week that he hadn’t yet read the whistleblower’s complaint in its entirety, but said that to his knowledge, actions by State Department officials had been “entirely appropriate and consistent” with administration efforts to improve relations with Ukraine. In those comments, during the United Nations General Assembly meeting, he didn’t mention his own participation in the call, but said the complaint was filed by “someone who had secondhand knowledge.”

So, Pompeo was spewing a lot of talking points while all the time he'd been on the call. Cute.

Let's hope our press corps keeps a close eye on Gorka and Pompeo. They're both up to no good.