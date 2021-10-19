Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Seb Gorka Flips Out On Buttigieg: 'Stop Calling It His Husband!'

The Hungarian Nazi attacked the Transportation Secretary for taking a paternity leave and being gay.
By John Amato
1 hour ago by John Amato
Views:

MAGA scumbags like Seb Gorka always have a place in right-wing media no matter how many disgusting thoughts they transmit. That's why they survive.

On Newsmax, wacko Stenchfield Stinchfield program, Gorka read a litany of the usual Republican attacks on the Biden administration.

If you weren't living with your eyes open, you would think America is burning down and not worth living in.

But then Gorka made the type of homophobic remarks that would make The Family Research Council ( labeled a LGBTQ hate group) have an orgasm.

"When Boot-edge edge is (Buttigieg) on quote unquote 'paternity leave,' I thought, how do you have paternity when you don't actually have the child? okay," Gorka raged.

Paternity leave is for the family to take care of the newborn baby, Sebbie, you racist homophobe.

"Adopting. How does that does it get you paternity leave?" he wondered.

Channeling Tony Perkins and James Dobson, Gorka went on a rant. "And by the way, can conservatives stop calling it his husband? Okay?" he ranted. "It's not his husband. In western civilization men can't have husbands. Can we have a little bit of accuracy in our use of language?"

A gay man is not an "it" you racist gay-basher.

Apparently unknown to Gorka, gay marriage is legal in America, jackass. Even the right-wing Supreme Court ruled it so.

If I may use a little bit of accuracy, go f**K yourself all the way back to Hungary, you ignorant hateful f**k.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team