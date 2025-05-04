Intl. Trucking Co. Boasts About $20 Million Bribe To Trump

As a non-lawyer, I can’t say whether the $20 million purchase of Trump crypto coins meets the legal definition of a bribe. But anyone can see that that’s what’s going on here.

You don’t need to understand how crypto works (I still don’t) in order to see clearly how it’s working corruptly for Trump:

Via HuffPost:

Freight Technologies Inc. CEO Javier Selgas said in a Wednesday news release that buying Trump coin would be “an effective way to advocate for fair, balanced and free trade between Mexico and the U.S.” The release was attached to a filing that same day with the Securities and Exchange Commission explaining why Freight Technologies was issuing bonds. “The company will use the net proceeds from the offering to purchase TRUMP coins,” the company told the SEC. “It’s just another day for Donald Trump that an international freight company is paying a $20 million tribute towards the Trump family fortune after openly wishing it will lead to administration tariff relief,” said Tony Carrk, executive director of Accountable.us. The watchdog group discovered Freight Technologies’ plan through a social media post bragging about it by GetTrumpMemes.com, the company that sells the Trump coins.

We have written many times about how Trump’s crypto operations are little more than a vehicle for his corruption. In March Sen. Chris Murphy wrote, “Billionaires with business before the U.S. government can buy coin in order to make Trump rich, and then whisper to Trump that they need a favor. And the American people would never know.”

Two months later, those fat cats are boasting about it.

HuffPost detailed the many ways Trump used his office to enrich himself in his first term, “more than any previous president going back at least a century.” It’s a “textbook definition of corruption,” author S.V. Date wrote. But “All of those efforts, though, pale in comparison to Trump’s eager promotion of his crypto schemes in his second term.”

Sen. Murphy warned in April that it’s “dangerously naïve” to view the tariffs as economic policy. Instead, they should be recognized as another facet of Trump’s fascist bullying of universities, law firms and state and local governments.

Via my post on Murphy’s comments:

Trump has deliberately created economic suffering in order to force every business to pledge loyalty to him in exchange for sanctions relief. “The tariffs are DESIGNED to create economic hardship. Why? So that Trump has a straight face rationale for releasing them, business by business or industry by industry. As he adjusts or grants relief, it’s a win-win: the economy improves and dissent disappears,” Murphy continued. “It’s the playbook for democratically elected leaders who want to stay in power forever,” Murphy said.

Murphy ended his thread by urging us to keep speaking up, speaking out and pressuring those in power to oppose Trump’s corruption. “The people still have the power,” he said, noting that some Republicans have already joined Democrats in voting against one set of tariffs.