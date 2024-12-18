Watters Boasts Trump Can't Be Bribed, Then Lauds Those Lining Up To Bribe Him

Fox's Jesse Watters with some gag-inducing praise of "handsome" Trump while singing the praises of the billionaire tech-bros lined up to donate to Trump's inaugural fund this week.

After first having a good laugh over Trump tricking Mark Zuckerberg into standing with his hand over his heart at Mar-a-Lago while the "January 6th Choir" sang their version of the national anthem, Watters proceeded to laud all of the billionaires and tech-bros coming down to kiss Trump's ring and bribe him by donating to his inaugural fund, while pretending the Trump can't be bribed.

WATTERS: Trump is so unique. Here's why. He's wealthy, so you can't bribe him. He's handsome, and so you can't honey-trap him. You know, he's been around models his whole life. And he's also a celebrity, so you can't influence him with A-listers. He's not awestruck, he's not star struck. So the only way you can really charm him is by investing in America. And we look back at some of the donations from some of these inaugurations. They give a couple pennies. It's usually a couple 100 grand, and no one makes a thing out of it. Now it's like press release, Amazon's donating on a mil. This company's donating a mil. Everybody wants to get on board and you're right, Dana, he's so much more commercially viable now because, think about the dark cloud of January 6th, the fine people hoax, Russia. Now, no one cares! Everybody wants to get in on this.

So now million dollar bribes for Trump's inaugural is "investing in America." Sure thing Jesse. These liars will continually twist themselves in knots to make excuses for him, and now they're just straight up lauding oligarchy.

No mention, of course, of what any of these billionaires want in return for their "investment."