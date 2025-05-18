Baldwin Catches RFK Jr. In A Bald-Faced Lie

Earlier this year, President Elmo, the Rancid Kumquat, and RFK, Jr, aka Worms for Brains, had shut down the CDC's lead abatement program in Milwaukee while some Milwaukee Public Schools were being closed due to dangerous lead levels found in the school buildings.

During a recent hearing, Senator Tammy Baldwin confronted Worms for Brains about this and the addled-brained fool tried to lie to her face about it:

BALDWIN: I don't know what you would say to parents who must now test their children for lead and deal with school closures. But do you intend to eliminate this branch at CDC, yes or no? RFK JR: No, we do not. BALDWIN: OK. Because you cannot tell us that you want to make America healthy again when you are willfully destroying programs that keep children safe and healthy from lead poisoning. Congress dedicated $51 million in funding for this particular program. But when a community asks for help to prevent lifelong complications for children, and there was no one there to pick up the phone, and it's not because this program is ineffective, it's because you fired the entire team whose job it is to support communities like Milwaukee. RFK JR: If that money has been appropriated, we will spend that money. If it's been appropriated to Milwaukee, we will spend it in Milwaukee. I've spent a lot of time in Milwaukee working on that. BALDWIN: It's to provide experts, and the entire staff has been fired.

For a guy who claims that he wants to Make America Health Again, he sure is making a lot of people sick - in more ways than one.