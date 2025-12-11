Trump Has A Brilliant Plan To Scare Tourists Away From U.S.

Nice work, fellas!
By Susie MadrakDecember 11, 2025

Tourists from countries like Britain, France, Germany and South Korea could soon have to undergo a five-year review of their social media history, according to a proposal filed on Tuesday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Why, it's as if they want to make sure that no one will ever want to visit the U.S. any time soon! I wonder how many people will actually show up for the World Cup... Via the New York Times:

The change would affect visitors eligible for the visa waiver program, which allows people from 42 countries to travel to the United States for up to 90 days without a visa as long as they first obtain electronic travel authorization.

In a document filed on Tuesday in the Federal Register, C.B.P. said it plans to require applicants to provide a long list of personal data including social media, email addresses from the last decade, and the names, birth dates, places of residence and birthplaces of parents, spouses, siblings and children.

Under the current system, applicants from visa waiver countries must enroll in the Electronic System for Travel Authorization program. They pay $40 and submit an email address, home address, phone number and emergency contact information. The authorization is good for two years. Listing your social media has been optional on the application since 2016, Xiao Wang, co-founder and chief executive of Boundless, a visa- and immigration-assistance company, said in a statement.

Mr. Wang said that C.B.P. previously didn’t clarify how skipping the question affected applications. Now, he expects the government to increasingly view the absence of social media records as “a sign that the applicant is hiding something,” and that could have a negative impact on the application.

https://bsky.app/profile/patti3333.bsky.social/post/3m7nvugkcok2z

This is INSANE www.nytimes.com/2025/12/09/t...

and these are our closest allies!

Clara Jeffery (@clarajeffery.bsky.social) 2025-12-10T01:44:42.636Z

Q: Are you concerned that if the proposal to review 5 years of social media to get a tourist visa is implemented that there will be a decline in tourism?

TRUMP: No. We're doing so well. We want to make sure we're not letting the wrong people into our country.

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-12-10T20:49:00.188Z

