Most Dangerous Immigrants Are Musk, Thiel And Murdoch

Donald Trump and JD Vance blame immigrants for every American problem. Trump's immigrant rants at recent campaign stops are vile, even for him. As the new ad from The Lincoln Project points out, the dangerous immigrants are Elon Musk, Peter Thiel and Rupert Murdoch.

Musk and Thiel were born and raised in South Africa during Apartheid. South African Apartheid was a brutal system of racial segregation and discrimination enforced from 1948 to 1994. Murdoch was born in Australia but he's managed to do untold harm to the people of his native country as well as the UK and US.

Peter Thiel - Billionaire Who Doesn't Believe in Democracy

Billionaire Peter Thiel has been anti-democracy for years. In a 2009 essay for the Cato Institute, Thiel wrote, “I no longer believe that freedom and democracy are compatible…”

Writer John Ganz notes that Thiel is a full on fascist.

"First of all, yes, Thiel’s libertarianism is about freedom—freedom for him and people like him, the entrepreneurial elite of the capitalist class." Ganz explains that Thiel doesn't like democracy because the voters "will eventually vote for restrictions on the power of capitalists. and therefore, restrictions on their “freedom.”"

.@JDVance owner Peter Thiel, says America is like Weimar Germany in the 1920s:

“Liberalism is exhausted… Democracy whatever that is, is exhausted… so we have to start talking far outside the Overton Window.”



Holy shit. He is literally taking Hitler’s side to justify himself.… pic.twitter.com/cvRJAYqeN9 — Jim Stewartson, Counterinsurgent 🇺🇸🇺🇦💙🎈 (@jimstewartson) August 5, 2024

Thiel put Vance in the US Senate and on the Republican ticket for the 2024 election.

Elon Musk - Trump Supporting Tech Titan

Musk is not only the owner of Tesla, Twitter, Starlink and other tech companies, he's the richest man in the world. The South African native has some scary ideas about democracy and freedom. The UK Independent reported that Musk believes only “high status males” should run a “Republic” that is “only for those who are free to think.” Musk shared this world view with his 200 million followers on Twitter as well other anti-democracy views.

In a recent interview, billionaire Mark Cuban explained why Musk has become one of the top spreaders of extreme right-wing misinformation:

Mark Cuban, on why far-right disinformation propagandist Elon Musk has abandoned giving a fuck about Tesla and is 'all in' on helping the loathsome piece of shit destroy American democracy in favor of a fascist authoritarian dictatorship. $TSLA pic.twitter.com/SitavVmlsr — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) October 9, 2024

Even worse, respected journalist Dave Troy believes Thiel and Musk are trying to tank the U.S. dollar by going all in on crypto.

1/People find it counterintuitive that people like Musk or Thiel would risk financial collapse because they think they wouldn’t put their own wealth at risk. But that’s wrong. They aren’t playing for gains within the current dollar system; they are aiming to end it… — Dave Troy (@davetroy) August 7, 2024

Rupert Murdoch

Rupert Murdoch is over 90 but the damage he's done to American democracy will last for many years to come. The Guardian reported about Murdoch's destruction on American lives. Journalist Margaret Sullivan wrote that she tried to warn American media about the danger of Murdoch and Fox News. Sullivan wrote:

I was urging the news media and the public not to treat Fox as a normal news organization but to see it for what it was – a shameless propaganda outfit, reaping massive profits even as it attacked core democratic values such as tolerance, truth and fair elections.

Sullivan interviewed Angelo Carusone, president of Media Matters for America, about Murdoch. Carusone said,

“In Fox News, Murdoch created a uniquely destructive force in American democracy and public life, one that ushered in an era of division where racist and post-truth politics thrive."

Technology and media expert Kara Swisher calls Murdoch “the single most destructive force in America, UK and Australia.”

Rupert Murdoch is “the single most destructive force in America, UK and Australia,” argues @karaswisher, though the empire “is in its waning days.” He “created a sort of tsunami of disinformation… I would say it’s laziness, but I think it’s deliberate.”

pic.twitter.com/dh0JepYSss — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) July 6, 2024

It's not Latin American immigrants who are the danger. It's the ones from South Africa and Australia who menace this nation.