Dipshit billionaire Elon Musk took to the Bad App to claim the Epstein Files are a “distraction” that “doesn’t matter” after he was exposed for being in the Files. The wealthiest man in the world, also known as "that stupid fuck," was busted in the latest Epstein Files dump for planning to visit rape island for the “wildest party."

"What matters is not release of some subset of the Epstein files, but rather the prosecution of those who committed heinous crimes with Epstein," he wrote on Xitter.

"When there is at least one arrest, some justice will have been done," he added. "If not, this is all performative. Nothing but a distraction."

In the November 2021 email between Musk and Epstein, the now deceased wealthy financier wrote, “How many people will you be for the heli to the island?”

“Probably just Talulah and me," Musk replied. "What day/night will be the wildest party on =our island?”

Musk emailed Epstein about a month later on Christmas morning, asking if Epstein could help him with the “party scene.”

According to the emails, Musk sought to visit the island at least twice, in late 2012 and again in late 2013. However, there is no evidence that Musk ever went to the island.

I have never been to any Epstein parties ever and have many times call for the prosecution of those who have committed crimes with Epstein.



The acid test for justice is not the release of the files, but rather the prosecution of those who committed heinous crimes with Epstein. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 31, 2026

Musk’s estranged daughter, 21-year-old Vivian Wilson, wrote in a post on Threads her memory of visiting the region where Epstein’s island was located when she would have been 9 years old at the time: “There was this boat ride from St Vincent to St Barth’s I remember from when I was little. We used to visit around the holidays. I remember the sea being so dark at night.”

Just release all the files, with the survivors' names redacted, please, before Trump, who is mentioned thousands of times in the new release, invades another country. Thank you for your attention to this matter!