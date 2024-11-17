It's OK (To Punch Elon Musk In The Dick)

"An educational film strip to help you with your day."
By Ed ScarceNovember 17, 2024

"The official Hug Dungeon singalong film strip for the smash educational it "It's OK (To Punch Elon Musk in the Dick)" it says on their YouTube page.

And if you're feeling particularly vexed by these brainless oligarchs trying (and apparently succeeding) at running the world, take a couple of minutes to release some of your frustration. You are not alone.

Many think Elon Musk has gamed his platform X (formerly known as Twitter) so perversely in the run-up to the US presidential election with his own views (MAGA propaganda) that it's now unusable. Well, there's now corroborative proof that's exactly what he's done.

A long thread here from an academic paper that purports to prove just that.

Since the election, Bluesky is now the fastest-growing social media platform.

