Oh No: Dipshit Elon Musk's Tender Feelings Hurt By SNL Impersonation

Aww, poor Leon:(
Credit: Screen capture
By Conover KennardNovember 11, 2024

Dipshit billionaire Leon Musk, who we fondly refer to as that stupid fuck, isn't amused by Dana Garvey's impersonation of him on Saturday Night Live. So, he took his little fingers to Xitter, the once behemoth social site he destroyed only to influence the election to his audience of conspiracy theorists and far-right edge lords that use Peppy the Frog in their postings or avatars.

Well, Leon got quite a paycheck for promoting convicted felon and adjudicated rapist Donald Trump, so at least he's happy while the rest of us remain in shock over the election results.

SNL's cold open got under Leon's fragile narcissistic skin where the actors, sort of like him, pretended to be on Trump's side with solid support.

Dana Carvey – who previously played President Joe Biden, and we didn't bitch about it -- played the part of Leon. You can see Garey's part that shook Elon at around the 3:30 mark in the cold open, and below.

“Check it out, dark MAGA,” Garvey said while impersonating Musk in a black MAGA hat. “But seriously, I run the country now,” he added.

Musk lashed out on the site he obliterated into a shithole to say, “SNL has been dying slowly for years, as they become increasingly out of touch with reality."

"Their last-ditch effort to cheat the equal airtime requirements and prop up Kamala before the election only helped sink her campaign further," he wrote on the platform he previously vowed would be 'politically neutral.'

Watch:

Leon also wrote, “Dana Carvey just sounds like Dana Carvey."

Aaand, in another post, wrote, “They are so mad that @realDonaldTrump won @nbcsnl." We're all mad, you narcissistic dickwad. People will suffer because you helped prop up an unhinged psychopath into the highest seat in the land. Fucking little asshole.

The rest of us enjoyed the skit.

Trump and Leon have much in common: They'll do anything for power, they're both conspiracy theorists, and they have a lot of children by different baby mamas. What was Grimes thinking? I imagine that she suffered from narcissistic abuse, just as we have after being subjected to Donald for years. Most of us can laugh at ourselves. Narcissists are incapable of that.

I'm waiting for Musk to whisper into Trump's ear -- who doesn't have a scar after allegedly being shot by a would-be assassin --that SNL must be taken off the air. Man up, Leon. It was comedy, whereas he's not even a little bit funny as he jumped in the air at a Trump rally, enthusiastic over the tax breaks he'll be getting.

