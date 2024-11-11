Oh No: Dipshit Elon Musk's Tender Feelings Hurt By SNL Impersonation

Dipshit billionaire Leon Musk, who we fondly refer to as that stupid fuck, isn't amused by Dana Garvey's impersonation of him on Saturday Night Live. So, he took his little fingers to Xitter, the once behemoth social site he destroyed only to influence the election to his audience of conspiracy theorists and far-right edge lords that use Peppy the Frog in their postings or avatars.

Well, Leon got quite a paycheck for promoting convicted felon and adjudicated rapist Donald Trump, so at least he's happy while the rest of us remain in shock over the election results.

SNL's cold open got under Leon's fragile narcissistic skin where the actors, sort of like him, pretended to be on Trump's side with solid support.

Dana Carvey – who previously played President Joe Biden, and we didn't bitch about it -- played the part of Leon. You can see Garey's part that shook Elon at around the 3:30 mark in the cold open, and below.

“Check it out, dark MAGA,” Garvey said while impersonating Musk in a black MAGA hat. “But seriously, I run the country now,” he added.

Musk lashed out on the site he obliterated into a shithole to say, “SNL has been dying slowly for years, as they become increasingly out of touch with reality."

"Their last-ditch effort to cheat the equal airtime requirements and prop up Kamala before the election only helped sink her campaign further," he wrote on the platform he previously vowed would be 'politically neutral.'

Watch:

“SNL has been dying slowly for years” https://t.co/77UiNd6bzj pic.twitter.com/rzPS4hOW0z — Cult of Personality (@19Phranchize) November 11, 2024

Leon also wrote, “Dana Carvey just sounds like Dana Carvey."

Aaand, in another post, wrote, “They are so mad that @realDonaldTrump won @nbcsnl." We're all mad, you narcissistic dickwad. People will suffer because you helped prop up an unhinged psychopath into the highest seat in the land. Fucking little asshole.

The rest of us enjoyed the skit.

Dana Carvey as elon musk was so good! Just missing a fat suit! ##elonmusk #SNL pic.twitter.com/Vkv5ipokG0 — Marlene ☕️💙🎶🇺🇸😻 (@subtlety003) November 10, 2024

“I run the country now” - Elon Musk played by @danacarvey on SNL.



Everyone knows the Republicans elected Elon as President. pic.twitter.com/0mxJso9Tx7 — Miss Jilianne (@MissJilianne) November 10, 2024

Are all billionaires thin skinned or is it the only ones who think they are “geniuses”?

😂😂https://t.co/VmxcwTz4tq — Jodie 💙💛🇦🇺♈️☮️ (@JodiePP1948) November 11, 2024

Hilarious to see Elon Musk whining and bitching and crying about some sort of “illegal boost” given to Kamala Harris by SNL on the platform that he literally bought for $44 billion for the sole purpose of helping Trump. You just can’t make this shit up. pic.twitter.com/NAcsyipCod — 😱 Scary Larry 😱 🇺🇦✊🏻🇺🇸🗽 (@aintscarylarry) November 4, 2024

Trump and Leon have much in common: They'll do anything for power, they're both conspiracy theorists, and they have a lot of children by different baby mamas. What was Grimes thinking? I imagine that she suffered from narcissistic abuse, just as we have after being subjected to Donald for years. Most of us can laugh at ourselves. Narcissists are incapable of that.

I'm waiting for Musk to whisper into Trump's ear -- who doesn't have a scar after allegedly being shot by a would-be assassin --that SNL must be taken off the air. Man up, Leon. It was comedy, whereas he's not even a little bit funny as he jumped in the air at a Trump rally, enthusiastic over the tax breaks he'll be getting.