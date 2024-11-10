SNL Cold Open: Cast Members Tell Trump 'We've Always Loved You!'

The cast members of Saturday Night Live with their first reaction to the presidential election... pretending to get on Trump's good side.

The cold open got underway with castmembers Bowen Yang, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernández, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson and Colin Jost speaking directly to the camera in a serious manner.

“On Tuesday, Americans went to the polls and elected Donald Trump to be the next president of the United States,” Yang says as Nwodim continues, “To many people, including many people watching this show right now, the results were shocking and even horrifying.”

“Donald Trump, who tried to forcibly overturn the results of the last election, was returned to office by an overwhelming majority,” Gardner says as Thompson adds, “This is the same Donald Trump who openly called for vengeance against his political enemies.”

Yang and Nwodim continue, “Now thanks to the Supreme Court, there are no guard rails, nothing to protect the people who are brave enough to speak out against him.”

The cast then had a sarcastic message directly for the former president. “And that is why we at SNL would like to say to Donald Trump: we’ve been with you all along,” Thompson says before Yang adds, “We have never wavered in our support of you, even when others doubted you.”