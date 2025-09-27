Oh, Looky! Three MAGA VIPs Just Showed Up In Epstein Files

Newly released Epstein files show that Elon Musk, Steve Bannon and Peter Thiel all hobnobbed with the sex-trafficking pedophile.
By NewsHound EllenSeptember 27, 2025

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released on Friday some of the records recently produced by the Jeffrey Epstein Estate. At least three of the entries are eye-popping.

In his daily schedule for Feb. 16, 2019, Epstein had a breakfast scheduled with Steve Bannon.

bannon_epstein_log_for_092625.png

Nov. 27, 2017 indicates lunch with bazillionaire MAGA funder Peter Thiel.

peter_thiel_epstein_log_for_092625.png

Perhaps most eye popping is the Dec. 6, 2014 entry that states: Reminder: Elon Musk to island Dec. 6 (is this still happening?)
elon_musk_epstein_log_for_092625.jpg

Whether it was still happening or not, the entry shows that Musk was an Epstein crony.

Oh, and a passenger manifest shows Prince Andrew flew to Epstein’s island on May 12, 2000.

The Daily Beast noted that the Democratic win in Arizona’s special election on Tuesday means there will soon be the 218 signatures needed to force a vote on releasing all the Epstein files.

“It should be clear to every American that Jeffrey Epstein was friends with some of the most powerful and wealthiest men in the world,” a press release from the Oversight Democrats stated. “’Oversight Democrats will not stop until we identify everyone complicit in Epstein’s heinous crimes. It’s past time for Attorney General Bondi to release all the files now,’ said Oversight Spokesperson Sara Guerrero.”

