Wanna Beat Trump? MAGA?? Here's How

Reed Galen and I, from different parties, saw the worst of a system increasingly failing most of us purchase the GOP and defang Dem leaders. Institutions that worked for middle-class families? Gone. Rent control, unions, government investment replaced by Uber jobs & GoFundMe healthcare.

Trump took this and won on lies. But strongly messaged lies that explained to people why they were suffering (immigrants). Meanwhile, Democrats have the most obvious villains in human history in weirdos Elon Musk and Peter Thiel. Right-wing, wealth-snorting wankers building rocket ships that crash--with our money--and a huge digital panopticon to spy on us.

All while funding & advising Trump to cut SNAP benefits to starve our kids & tear up our healthcare—which will kill 50,000 Americans each year. While the backstabbing billionaire bigots buy more yachts the size of Silicon Valley with funds confiscated from Americans who now must skip insulin doses.

It should be easy. These are comic-book supervillains. But we have a problem...



