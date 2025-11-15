America’s Reckoning Has Begun

The emails prove Trump wasn’t a distant acquaintance of Epstein's. He was everywhere—in the victims’ accounts, in Epstein’s own words, as “the worst human being alive.”
By Cliff SchecterNovember 15, 2025

From Blue Amp Media on Epstein and the disgusting institutions that protected him:

The emails prove Trump wasn’t a distant acquaintance of Epstein's. He was everywhere—in the victims’ accounts, in Epstein’s own words, as “the worst human being alive.” Yet our media gives us graphics like “Epstein Mentions Trump Several Times.” Several? Try thousands. Watch Shuster’s breakdown in Trump Knew: Epstein Emails Expose His Lies.

That’s what drives us mad—the lack of courage to speak plainly. The NY Times and networks act like context is a four-letter word. They wring their hands about “bias” while SCOTUS, stacked with Federalist Society drones, shreds the Constitution and waves away crimes as “immunity.” These aren’t judges; they’re political operatives in robes.

When you're not corrupt, you don’t hide evidence—you share it all for people to see. If courts and corporate media won’t defend democracy, we have to. That’s why independent media matters. That’s why we built Blue Amp Media

