GOP Reps Say DOJ's Trump/Epstein Pics MUCH WORSE Than Known

When David Shuster drops a story like this, it don't make waves, my friends, it forms political tsunamis. This week on Amped Up, Shuster broke one of the most explosive rumors rocking DC: GOP members of Congress are terrified about what’s in the Epstein files—and what they may reveal about Trump. Why? ....
By Cliff SchecterNovember 8, 2025

David Shuster has the goods:

When David Shuster drops a story like this, it don't make waves, my friends, it forms political tsunamis. This week on Amped Up, Shuster broke one of the most explosive rumors rocking DC: GOP members of Congress are terrified about what’s in the Epstein files—and what they may reveal about Trump. Why?

Word from DOJ backchannels is that the evidence is “much worse than known,” and that panic is now spreading through the GOP caucus faster than sex scandals among Project 2025 nerds.

Shuster doesn’t deal in gossip. He’s one of the most meticulous reporters in the business, and when he says Republicans are scrambling to distance themselves from Trump, it’s because the fear is real.

Watch the video of our discussion o Shuster's Bombshell Scoop, and read more about it at Blue Amp Media.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon