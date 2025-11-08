GOP Reps Say DOJ's Trump/Epstein Pics MUCH WORSE Than Known

David Shuster has the goods:

When David Shuster drops a story like this, it don't make waves, my friends, it forms political tsunamis. This week on Amped Up, Shuster broke one of the most explosive rumors rocking DC: GOP members of Congress are terrified about what’s in the Epstein files—and what they may reveal about Trump. Why?

Word from DOJ backchannels is that the evidence is “much worse than known,” and that panic is now spreading through the GOP caucus faster than sex scandals among Project 2025 nerds.

Shuster doesn’t deal in gossip. He’s one of the most meticulous reporters in the business, and when he says Republicans are scrambling to distance themselves from Trump, it’s because the fear is real.

Watch the video of our discussion o Shuster's Bombshell Scoop, and read more about it at Blue Amp Media.