What Dems MUST Do, With Jim Acosta

I had the opportunity to have a great and, at times, funny conversation with Jim Acosta on his show on Substack. We talked about a number of things, including The Epstein Files, Trump's worsening health, his lying about crime, and, most of all, how Democrats must respond to Trump's clear assault on democracy.
By Cliff SchecterSeptember 3, 2025

How we must stop with the bullshit that there's kinda, sorta an attack on democracy going on and admit what this is: fascism, pure and simple. People are being kidnapped off the streets. The military is in the capital city. The DOJ works for Trump. Etc.

The key: Democratic congressional leadership is failing, donor-controlled and, sadly, is so tone deaf it's embarrassing. The governors, even mayors, whether with mockery or threats of arresting ICE agents and forms of civil disobedience, are where the real leadership is coming from. Especially J.B. Pritzker and Gavin Newsom, but also some other key Dems we also talked about.

