Tim Walz & Other Dem Governors Tell Pam Bondi To Get Bent

A guest post from Jonathan Larsen of "The Fucking News" and it delivers!



Thirty-five states and cities just told Attorney General Pam Bondi to fuck off and to do it all the way. Last week, Bondi wrote to them ordering them to start helping Pres. Donald Trump’s hunt for immigrants including by dropping so-called sanctuary laws prohibiting such help.

Responses to Bondi obtained by Politico show Democratic leaders telling Bondi she can stick her demands up her sanctuary for poop.

Bondi claimed falsely that U.S. law requires states and municipalities to do whatever executive branch officials tell them to do, including task police and other law enforcement to help out with Trump’s bullshit immigrant hunt.

Bondi threatened retribution — including prosecution and less funding for everything except federal forces in the streets — against states that don’t comply. The 35 responses Politico obtained ranged in tone from “fuck off” to “kindly fuck off pursuant to relevant statute.”