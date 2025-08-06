Time To Channel FDR & Stop Pussyfooting Around, Dems

From Substack, on how Democrats need to build on the inspiration provided by Texas Democrats, but kick it up five notches--find their inner FDR and channel him, because that is what's needed in this moment.

So here’s what I say to those Texas Democrats: stay away as long as you need to—then show up when the time is right—and make Abbott remove you. Arrest you. Put your body in the machine. Force the issue. Non-violently, boldly, defiantly—like civil rights warriors before you. Dare this TACO-Trumpian, chicken sh*t to follow through on his threats.

Here’s the truth: If we keep playing defense and defending failed institutions, voters will keep choosing the loudest voices promising to burn it all down.

FDR didn’t defend failure—he reformed what could be fixed, tore down the garbage that didn’t work and most importantly created entirely new institutions. In fact, a new system, one that took responsibility to for the economic well-being of all Americans, while calling out the billionaires of their day (millionaires) and most selfish among us. FDR wasn’t playing. He made that clear.