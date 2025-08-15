Trump & Putin’s Bizarro Yalta With Malcolm Nance

Today on my Substack show, "Amped Up w/ Cliff Schecter," I was joined by my co-host, former MSNBC anchor David Shuster, and good friend/guest, Malcolm Nance, to talk about Trump's Treason Summit in Alaska. There were very serious moments. But we also had more fun than anyone should be allowed to have during a Substack Live:

They laid bare Trump’s cognitive decline, delusional Nobel Prize fantasies, and dangerous willingness to sell out Ukraine for his own narcissistic, God-like-vision of himself....And other nefarious reasons. One example—and only one of many times the three broke out in laughter—is when Cliff asked Malcolm, “how do you say in Russian ‘are you in the Epstein Files too?’”

Be prepared: Malcolm brought his salty navy language, Cliff ported in a bit of profanity from his days growing up in NY and David…Well, David’s a hilarious guy in a Emmy-winning news man’s body, who’s beginning to let loose now that he’s on Substack/Youtube. He wondered aloud if Trump might plan to give Putin a “bl*wjob.” Yahtzee!

Whether literal or metaphorical, David didn’t specify, though past behavior here may just may be prologue