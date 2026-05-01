Hegseth Can’t Defend Making It Easier For US To Kill Civilians

Whiskey Pete Hegseth looked a little less puffy-faced when he testified to the Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday than he had the day before, when he testified to the House Armed Services Committee.

But that didn’t make his testimony any more sober or fitting for a Secretary of Defense.

When it was Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s turn to question Hegseth, she asked about “the destruction of schools, hospitals, civilian places” in Iran.

“Do you know the impact of a strategic failure at a war when you have so many civilian casualties?” she asked the war criminal and war-criminal advocate. “You may have tactically completed a mission well,” she added, but that is not “strategically … meeting your goals because of the harms to civilians."

More specifically, Gillibrand wanted to know why the Pentagon division that is supposed to help the military avoid targeting civilians was cut by 90%.

Hegseth could not answer any of the questions. Instead, the guy who spent millions of taxpayer dollars so he and his buddies could feast on lobster tails, rib-eye steak, and King Crab while, presumably, salivating over even more civilian deaths, patted himself on the back.

“No military, no country, works harder at every echelon to ensure they protect civilian lives than the United States military, and that is an ironclad commitment that we make, no matter how, no matter what systems,” Sec. Lobster Tails lied.

“Why did you cut the department by 90%?” Gillibrand persisted.

She was cut off by the Republican chair, Sen. Roger Wicker, and her questioning ended.