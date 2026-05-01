Hegseth Can’t Defend Making It Easier For US To Kill Civilians

Whiskey Pete Hegseth is a murdering SOB on top of everything else that makes him unfit for his job as Sec. Def.
By NewsHound EllenMay 1, 2026

Whiskey Pete Hegseth looked a little less puffy-faced when he testified to the Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday than he had the day before, when he testified to the House Armed Services Committee.

But that didn’t make his testimony any more sober or fitting for a Secretary of Defense.

When it was Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s turn to question Hegseth, she asked about “the destruction of schools, hospitals, civilian places” in Iran.

“Do you know the impact of a strategic failure at a war when you have so many civilian casualties?” she asked the war criminal and war-criminal advocate. “You may have tactically completed a mission well,” she added, but that is not “strategically … meeting your goals because of the harms to civilians."

More specifically, Gillibrand wanted to know why the Pentagon division that is supposed to help the military avoid targeting civilians was cut by 90%.

Hegseth could not answer any of the questions. Instead, the guy who spent millions of taxpayer dollars so he and his buddies could feast on lobster tails, rib-eye steak, and King Crab while, presumably, salivating over even more civilian deaths, patted himself on the back.

“No military, no country, works harder at every echelon to ensure they protect civilian lives than the United States military, and that is an ironclad commitment that we make, no matter how, no matter what systems,” Sec. Lobster Tails lied.

“Why did you cut the department by 90%?” Gillibrand persisted.

She was cut off by the Republican chair, Sen. Roger Wicker, and her questioning ended.

Hegseth has no response to Gillibrand's question about why he cut the Pentagon division that's supposed to help the US military avoid targeting civilians

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-04-30T16:13:22.093Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon