Pete Hegseth Admits US Was Targeting Civilians

The Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth admitted to the press earlier today that before the cease-fire had been agreed upon, the US military had targeted Iranian infrastructure, power stations and bridges to attack, all of which would be considered war crimes.

Hegseth's insane reason for calling these targets justified was that the Iranian "terror" regime used all of these during their reign, which to him authorized them as military targets.

Since Trump hates the U.S. Constitution and ignores it, it's not a stretch to believe he would commit war crimes at the drop of a hat.

Q: Yesterday in the President's Truth Social, he threatened to wipe out a civilization. That statement elicited a huge response in America. If Iran did not come to the table and make a deal yesterday by the deadline, was the President really prepared to wipe out Iran entirely? HEGSETH: Like I said, we had a target set locked and loaded of infrastructure, bridges, power plants. Remember, this is a terror regime. The military regime used all of these things for dual use to fund their military, to fund their terror campaigns. We had a lot of legitimate targets. They knew exactly the scope of what we were capable of.

Attacking infrastructure, power plants, bridges, and the like are not legitimate military targets in anyone's guidelines. How many civilians would've been killed from these outrageous attacks?

Hegseth is so hopped up on toxic masculinity and the need to appear as a WWE wrestler and carnival barker to the public that he is willing to commit a genocide if Trump ordered it.

Calling someone a "terror regime" sounds scary, but it would have been great for him to put some facts with it. Did the ayatollah himself cross the bridge in order to launch a missile at someone?

MS NOW’s David Rohde is reporting that Pentagon lawyers were refusing to approve many of these targets because they would be considered war crimes.

“You know, I had military, former military lawyers saying they were talking to current military lawyers, and these lawyers were going to resist inside. They were not going to sign off on a target list that involved war crimes.”



“And I can just tell you from embeds and my own time in the military and embeds, and the people I've known in the military, the United States military does not intentionally commit war crimes, period,” he added. “It does not engage in that kind of war fighting; That's one of our qualities as a democracy. And so this administration was testing that and flirting with that –– we have killed civilians.