Monica Crowley: We Are Now Totally Over That Destructive, Stupid Era Of Toxic Masculinity'

Another one of Trump's unqualified nut job appointments, Monica Crowley, who is now sadly serving as Ambassador, Assistant Sec. Of State and Chief of Protocal made an appearance on Jesse Watters' show on Fox this Monday, and went full Dear Leader along with Watters praising Dementia Donny's appearance this Sunday at the Norfolk Naval base.

WATTERS: All right, you have Trump here talking to 10,000 Navy guys, and then you have Kamala whining that she didn't get blown out. What kind of contrast was that this weekend?

CROWLEY: What a difference the presidency makes, Jesse, right? I mean, we are now totally over that destructive, stupid era of toxic masculinity, and now we're in an era of real masculinity, thanks to the bold, muscular leadership of President Trump, and our Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth.

We saw that in bold relief yesterday. What an incredible day. I was there. I was so privileged to speak before the president. We had over 20,000 people there, sailors, admirals, Gold Star families, veterans. We had some Marines there as well. They went wild. They love this commander-in-chief. They love the First Lady. They love this administration.

Why? Because of respect for them, for the American people, for our constitution, and for real American strength. Jesse, this is what all of these military anniversaries and big birthday parties are about. It's about celebrating 250 years of American strength and military might. We are so back, Jesse.

WATTERS: It's gonna be so great next year, especially when we celebrate the 250th birthday of the United States. And we were fighting in the Octagon at the White House, and we're gonna have all these celebrations with statues and great men and great patriots and women.

It's really great that the election went the way it did. But Kamala says, Monica, no, it was a tight one.

CROWLEY: I don't know what she's on here, Jesse, but in no way, or form was the 2024 election close. Maybe in her own mind, but she may be delusional. No, of course, the president won in a landslide. And he certainly has a mandate and that's exactly what he's exercising here on behalf of the American people.

And you see it in this America 250 celebration over the next year, going straight into July 4th. I'm so honored to play a big role in this. This is about celebrating America's foundational principles, limited government, fiscal responsibility, individual freedom, and American power and strength. All of the great gifts that the founding fathers gave to us.

The other side is drowning, Jesse, because they have rejected that for decades wholesale and they see the success of this messaging, these policies coming from this administration and they have simply no answer for it.

The American people are naturally aspirational and optimistic. They love what they're seeing from this administration. Well, more to come.

WATTERS: It's going to be a big, beautiful birthday party and I can't wait. Monica, thank you so much. It's always great to see.