Fox News Host Pete Hegseth Says 'Toxic Masculinity' Is The Reason America 'Lives Free'

A little more than a week ago, former president Barack Obama spoke about the dangers of "toxic masculinity." A recent study confirmed that toxic masculinity - more than alcohol- contributed to sexual assaults. And an animated film that directly indicted toxic masculinity won an Oscar last week. The national dialog, also spurred by Donald Trump's bullying and boorish behavior, has been on recognizing and reducing these expectations that hurt both men and women. But for Fox New's Pete Hegseth, toxic masculinity is something to be celebrated.

"It is national "National Anthem Day," Hegseth informed viewers on Fox & Friends. "I have a huge flag at my house, commercial grade, huge flagpole. I don't know if my neighbors like it."

Hegseth went on to note that he had recently interviewed Captain Dan Patterson, who founded the Air Force's so-called "Top Gun" school.

"A lot of toxic masculinity in that group, by the way, they call themself [sic] the original bros," Hegseth quipped. "They're the reason why our country lives free."