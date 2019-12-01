Fox Host Wrings His Hands Over 'Jerry-Rigged' Impeachment Hearings

The Impeachment (Hearings) of Donald Trump are picking up steam. After a month of closed door hearings and then two weeks of open, televised testimony, the Impeachment process is moving to the House Judiciary Committee beginning this Wednesday, December 4th. The New York Times is reporting that the Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Jerry Nadler, sent a letter to Donald Trump on Friday requesting that he notify the committee if he plans to mount a defense (aka, due process) by this Friday, December 6th.

Trump has until 5:00pm to respond. He has been given the opportunity to present evidence and witnesses. The letter specifically said:

“Please provide the committee with notice of whether your counsel intends to participate, specifying which of the privileges your counsel seeks to exercise."

The letter further goes on to state that in addition to the Ukraine bribery, the committee has also been investigating accusations of possible impeachable offenses and crimes raised in the Mueller Report.

Well, FOX and Friends did not handle any of this well. During Sunday's episode, Pete "I don't wash my hands" Hegseth whined about the whole impeachment process. Hegseth was super upset that Chairman Nadler ignored Doug Collins' stupid letter about the hearing process and also whined that the process will be starting while Trump is abroad for a brief NATO meeting, claiming that "politics stops at the water's edge" for Republican presidents anyway.

Hegseth came up with a stupid nickname for the process: "Jerry-rigged".

“That’s right, its a jerry-rigged, Jerry Nadler Judiciary Committee process. They’re gonna call their own people, on their own timeline, with their own evidence and the president has to decide to what extent they want to be involved. But why would you want to be involved with a process that clearly, from the beginning, has been as fast as possible with a tight group of witnesses we think help us out after they have done rehearsals behind closed doors.”

As a reminder, this is the same group of people who whined that closed door hearings were "wrong". Then they called the open hearings a "Broadway show". This is the same propaganda outlet that accused the Democrats of denying Trump "due process".

GUESS WHAT??? Now is Donald Trump's chance! He can defend himself! He can testify! He can bring his own group of lawyers (please bring Rudy Giuliani, the best free lawyer ever) and he can bring witnesses!

But will he?

My money says no way.