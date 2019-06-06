Pelosi Doesn't Just Want Trump Impeached, 'I Want To See Him In Prison'

Interesting account of a closed-door hearing with Nancy Pelosi and Democratic members this week.

MSNBC's Kelly O'Donnell says Speaker Pelosi had a "robust but productive session" with members yesterday, with the big headline reported by Politico that Pelosi said, quote, according to Politico, that the speaker said "I don't only want to see the president impeached. I want to see him in prison."

"There has been this tension about next steps and yet, at the same time, when I and other reporters were talking to Speaker Pelosi yesterday, she was very tough saying that there is no disagreement among members because they know that they want to have the strongest case against the president, building on that committee by committee, investigation by investigation," O'Donnell said.

"She pointed out they've won two court cases and she made the case that it is -- she respects the impatience of the public that wants to see this move more quickly, but she says that they have to be methodical so they have the strongest indictment.

"But what this tells us is that there are very frank discussions that happen behind the scenes. Publicly, those committee chairs are pretty much in line with the speaker in this approach. But we have seen how there are more members of the Democratic caucus and one Republican who say it's time to begin an inquiry into impeachment. It's more than 50 members now. But the speaker is saying, hold on. We're going to work on our own schedule. She even said she was not affected by the 2020 environment with candidates out there."