House Judiciary Sets Rules For Impeachment Hearings

UPDATE: (Karoli) The video above was streamed live earlier this morning. The committee passed the rules on a party line vote, voting to open impeachment hearings.
"Some call this process an impeachment inquiry. Some call it an impeachment investigation. There is no legal difference between these terms, and I no longer care to argue about the nomenclature," Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler said in his opening statement.
The media is making a lot of fuss over what a thing is called, pretending that Democrats are, once again, in disarray. As this hearing demonstrates, they are determined to move forward with impeachment proceedings, suggesting they understand exactly what they're doing.
The House Judiciary Committee will vote Thursday to establish rules for hearings on impeachment, escalating the panel’s investigations of President Donald Trump even as many Democrats remain wary of the effort.
The resolution is a technical step, and the panel would still have to introduce impeachment articles against Trump and win approval from the House to bring charges against Trump.
It’s unclear if that will ever happen, as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has urged caution on the issue, saying the public still isn’t yet supportive of taking those steps.
[...] The committee says that the resolution is similar to procedural votes taken at the beginning of the impeachment investigations into Presidents Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton.
“The adoption of these additional procedures is the next step in that process and will help ensure our impeachment hearings are informative to Congress and the public, while providing the president with the ability to respond to evidence presented against him,” Nadler said in a statement. “We will not allow Trump’s continued obstruction to stop us from delivering the truth to the American people.”