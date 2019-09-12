House Judiciary Sets Rules For Impeachment Hearings

UPDATE: (Karoli) The video above was streamed live earlier this morning. The committee passed the rules on a party line vote, voting to open impeachment hearings.

"Some call this process an impeachment inquiry. Some call it an impeachment investigation. There is no legal difference between these terms, and I no longer care to argue about the nomenclature," Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler said in his opening statement.

The media is making a lot of fuss over what a thing is called, pretending that Democrats are, once again, in disarray. As this hearing demonstrates, they are determined to move forward with impeachment proceedings, suggesting they understand exactly what they're doing.

Via NPR.org: