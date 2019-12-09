Louis Gohmert Nearly Cries As He Accuses Berke Of Bribing Nadler

Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) must wish he'd majored in early childhood education. The way these GOP reps on the Committee are behaving, that would have served him better than any degree in law or political science or history possibly could. Exhibits A through Eleventy-billion? Resident whiny and poorly intellectually-endowed screeching toddler, Rep. Louis Gohmert (R-TX).

When he tries to cry "NOT FAIR!" about Barry Berke being both someone who gave opening testimony as staff counsel, and being up on the dais questioning witnesses, he was repeatedly gaveled down by Chairman Nadler. Just like a child who's been sent to his room, he tries to get in a parting shot by throwing accusations at the people he feels have mistreated him

GOP REP: Parliamentary inquiry CHAIRMAN NADLER: The gentleman is not recognized for a parliamentary inquiry. GOP REP: Mr. Chairman, what is this? CHAIRMAN NADLER: The gentleman is not recognized. Mr. Berke has the time. REP. GOHMERT: If we're gonna ignore the rules, and allow witnesses to ask the questions, how many other rules are you just gonna to disregard? CHAIRMAN NADLER: The gentleman will suspend. Parliamentary inquiries are not in order at this time. REP. GOHMERT: Well, how about a point of order? This is not appropriate to have a witness be a questioner of somebody that was witness when he was CHAIRMAN NADLER: The gentleman will suspend. REP. GOHMERT: It is just wrong. CHAIRMAN NADLER: Gentleman will refrain from making... REP. GOHMERT: Well, I made a point of order and you won't rule on it. CHAIRMAN NADLER: I have not heard a point of order. If the gentleman has a point of order, he will state your point of order. REP. GOHMERT: There is no rule nor precedent for anybody being a witness and then getting to come up and question... CHAIRMAN NADLER: That is not a point of order. I have ruled... REP. GOHMERT: The point of order is he's inappropriate to be up here asking questions.

↓ Story continues below ↓ CHAIRMAN NADLER: That's not a point of order, he's here in accordance with Rule 660. REP. GOHMERT: How much money do you have to give to get to do that? CHAIRMAN NADLER: The gentleman will NOT CAST ASPERSIONS on members of the staff of the Committee. Mr. Berke has the time.

There's that GOP projection, again...accusing the Dems — specifically Nadler and Berke — of giving and accepting bribes in order to present the impeachment case damning Trump, the blatant perpetrator of bribery and extortion.

I lost count of how many times Chairman Nadler had to bang the gavel during that exchange. And that was just under two minutes of the many taken up with GOP whiners complaining and interrupting with speeches, complaints, and comments they felt were points of order and parliamentary inquiries, but were more often than not, just part of the dog and pony show for President Putinpoodle.

Chairman Nadler's gonna need a bigger gavel.