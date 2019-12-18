Winter Donation Drive

Louie Gohmert Freaks Out After Jerry Nadler Accuses Him Of Spouting Russian Propaganda

Gohmert stormed back on to the House floor indignantly, which Chairman Nadler duly ignored.
By Ed Scarce
2 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Rep. Louie Gohmert had his usual meltdown on the House Floor when Chairman Jerold Nadler accused him of spouting Russian propaganda.

Source: The Daily Beast

During his floor speech, Gohmert—a fervent defender of the president—groused that the impeachment of President Donald Trump was really an effort by Democrats to “stop the investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice and Ukraine into the corruption of Ukraine interference in the U.S. election in 2016.”

“This is a travesty, We’re in big trouble” Gohmert huffed, adding: “Now it’s lowered even further, the bar. [Impeachment] will be used for political battles and this country’s end is now in sight. I hope I don’t live to see it. This is an outrage.”

After Gohmert wrapped up his speech, Nadler took a moment to chastise the Texas lawmaker before yielding his time to a Democratic congressman.

“I’m deeply concerned that any member of the house would spout Russian propaganda on the floor of the House,” the judiciary chair sternly said, prompting Gohmert to run back to the podium.

Pointing his finger at Nadler, the Texas congressman yelled and demanded that the chairman’s words be stricken from the record. Nadler, for his part, appeared to not react to or indulge Gohmert’s angry outburst.


