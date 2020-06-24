Rep. Louie Gohmert Plays The Fool: Relentlessly Bangs On Table To Interrupt Witness

During today's House Judiciary Hearing on Justice Department Oversight, as former Bush Deputy Attorney General Donald Ayer was giving his opening comments, Rep. Louie Gohmert acted like a petulant child who didn't get his toy truck to play with in the sandbox.

Gohmert continually started banging on the table which was highly audible trying to disrupt Ayer's remarks and claimed he did so because he passed his five minute limit.

All the Republicans on the committee tried to disrupt, whine and complain about Chairman Nadler for supposed rule violations regarding the hearing because they have no other true defense.

Rep. Jordan, Collins and Gohmert bring no merits whatsoever to the committee proceedings except to act like a**holes as usual.

Rep. Hank Johnson finally got so disgusted with Gohmert's actions that he asked if the chairman would call the sergeant-at-arms to remove the idiotic Gohmert for disrupting the proceedings.

Chairman Nadler shut things down and let Ayer finish his opening statement.

Republicans always turn any hearing into the Trump administration into a sh*t show.

They are incapable of doing anything otherwise.