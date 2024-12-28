Senior Republican EXPOSES Dirty Secret Of 3 Departing MAGA CRAZIES

To Republicans like Bacon and DC media, it's a dirty little secret everyone knows but won't say. Well, Bacon said it. There are a number of House Republicans honestly in need of mental-health services more than a congressional paycheck.
By Cliff SchecterDecember 28, 2024

The GOP doesn't have many sane members left. But it's not often senior Republicans in the House of Reps come out and say it they're celebrating the departure of "volatile" colleagues. To Republicans like Bacon & DC media it's a dirty little secret everyone knows but won't say. Well, Bacon said it. There are a number of House Republicans (we'll get to the Senate another time) honestly in need of mental-health services more than a congressional paycheck or mic to barf out any addled thought floating in their skulls.

One of them's obvious. Matt Gaetz is..go read the House Ethics report. Is there a law he hasn't allegedly broken? He boost any cars lately? He a deeply sick, sadistic person enabled by family wealth & power and then MAGA. Trump didn't try to make him Attorney General in spite of his anti-social personality, but b/c of it. Bacon mentions some others too. Chuckle at Republicans in disarray, then watch the video!

And of course, as we learned from this election, we must grow progressive media! Cliff's Edge just blew past 100,000 subscribers. Please subscribe so we can keep growing and further influence the political narrative!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon