Senior Republican EXPOSES Dirty Secret Of 3 Departing MAGA CRAZIES

The GOP doesn't have many sane members left. But it's not often senior Republicans in the House of Reps come out and say it they're celebrating the departure of "volatile" colleagues. To Republicans like Bacon & DC media it's a dirty little secret everyone knows but won't say. Well, Bacon said it. There are a number of House Republicans (we'll get to the Senate another time) honestly in need of mental-health services more than a congressional paycheck or mic to barf out any addled thought floating in their skulls.

One of them's obvious. Matt Gaetz is..go read the House Ethics report. Is there a law he hasn't allegedly broken? He boost any cars lately? He a deeply sick, sadistic person enabled by family wealth & power and then MAGA. Trump didn't try to make him Attorney General in spite of his anti-social personality, but b/c of it. Bacon mentions some others too. Chuckle at Republicans in disarray, then watch the video!

