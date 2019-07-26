Nadler And Pelosi Announce Moves Toward Impeachment Proceedings

Congress will be in recess, but some members of the House of Representatives will continue to work. Most members will go home to their districts, but we learned in Rep. Jerry Nadler's press conference this afternoon that the Judiciary Committee's work will continue into the August recess. They're asking the courts for access to the grand jury information in the Mueller Report, and to force Don McGahn to comply with their subpoenas.
Why, you may ask? Drumroll, please...
They need the information in order to decide whether or not to file Articles of Impeachment against Trump.
This is, shall we say, of some significance. In concert with that, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi held a press conference right before Rep. Nadler's, in which her language about impeachment also seemed to have subtly changed, even if her official stance did not. Mind you, her official stance has always been that they will impeach if they have the strongest possible case, and it was never off the table. Despite people who think they had the strongest possible case long ago, she has clearly (after Mueller's testimony this week) released her caucus to advocate for it, and today she even sounded like she was encouraging it. Speaker Pelosi said that the more members sign on to it, the more leverage she has to move forward with it.
That sounds like, "Release the hounds!" to me...
Charlie Savage joined Chris Jansing to discuss the press conferences:
Again, this is big. It looks like the Judiciary Committee will move forward on impeachment proceedings before there's even a vote on the floor of the House.
So, the Judiciary Committee will work through the recess in the courts. The rest of the House will go home to their constituents. Now, their constituents must make sure they let their Congresspeople know they're in favor of impeachment. One phone call, people. One phone call.
BRING. IT. ON.