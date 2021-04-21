Pete Hegseth Whines About Chauvin Verdict

Fox News' Pete Hegseth, a man who pledged unwavering loyalty to TraitorTrump and helped get convicted war criminals pardoned, made believe he understands what "progressive values" are. The Fox and Friends substitute host spent this morning playing the "one bad cop getting convicted should be enough for you people but NOOOO" baby whine.

"The Left calls themselves progressives, meaning they want progress, they want to move forward," Hegseth said.

One guilty verdict because of overwhelming video evidence and detrimental testimony from both witnesses and police alike does not end racism.

But somehow this one day of victory for justice for Black people "will never be enough." Well, it isn't, obviously, given that police shot a fifteen-year-old in Columbus yesterday.

When will it be enough? Maybe when police officers are held to the same standard as the rest of us for the use of lethal force. Maybe when Black men are not five times more likely to be shot by a police officer than white men.

Leo Terrell, who usually performs his carnival barking show on Hannity but is now joining daytime programming because he screams and yells a lot against "the Left," responded like a wingnut court jester.

Hegseth asked him, "Do you think this verdict which they will see is a positive outcome...(Notice he didn't say we pertaining to the Chauvin verdict but they) will change the Left's view that America is racist? Is it demonstrative of progress? Or will it be the next thing that happens?"

Playing to the MAGA racist base, Terrell said, "Let me think about that (pause) No!!!" he belched.

Think about this. If one police officer had grabbed Chauvin off of George Floyd because it was obvious he was killing him, Floyd would still be alive today.

But his partners stood around and did nothing.

Terrell claimed "the Left" is still unhappy. Terrell said "the Left" only wants "chaos."

If Terrell was truly was a "civil rights attorney" like he advertises, he would be applauding the verdict and pushing for "more like this please" when it happens again. But his job is to make-believe the entire progressive movement are "criminals." who will never, ever be satisfied.

Until there are real police reforms and the murdering and harassing of young black men and women stops, of course we won't be satisfied and neither should a supposed "civil rights" attorney.

Digby beautifully writes about the Rodney King video and verdict almost 30 years ago. The complete opposite happened back then. The police were let off, which caused massive riots in Los Angeles. It only took thirty years to get a righteous verdict against an officer.