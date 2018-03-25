Angry Fox Host Claims Donation To NRA After Student March: 'I Don't Want A Lesson On The Second Amendment'

Fox News host Pete Hegseth on Sunday said that he was so upset by the students calling for gun control during the March for Our Lives in Washington, D.C. that he reacted by spontaneously donating to the National Rifle Association.

The morning after students from around the country rallied against school shootings, Hegseth explained why the demonstration moved him to give cash to the NRA.

During a segment about March for Our Lives, Fox & Friends co-hosts blasted the entire movement because one poster allegedly maligned Sen. Marco Rubio's (R-FL) religion.

"We can't talk about guns in a rational way in this country," co-host Abby Huntsman complained. "Either you support the NRA and 'killing children' or everyone is 'taking all of our guns away.'"

"I feel for these kids," Hegseth opined. "They have a right to speak out and they should. But forgive me if I don't want a lesson on the Second Amendment from a 16 year old. Forgive me if I don't want to watch a 9 year old tell me that her dream is a world without guns."

"I want a world without Islamists!" the Fox News host exclaimed. "I wish that was true too. It's just not the case. The reality is the Second Amendment is not about hunting. It's not about self defense only. It's about free people and checks on a tyrannical government in addition to all those other things."

The Fox News host continued: "They shouldn't be giving me lessons on the Second Amendment. They should be in civics class... I watched that and you know what my reaction was? Honestly? I donated to the NRA this morning."

Huntsman sighed.

"I'm serious!" Hegseth shouted. "We live in a free country where we have a debate about first principles and, to me, that's one of those first principles, the First Amendment, the right to march and be heard. But just like my right to defend myself and my family and my country with the firearm more or less of my choice."