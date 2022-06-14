Fox Host Angry At Arrest Of White Supremacists

Over the weekend, more than 30 white supremacists were arrested while on their way to start a riot and cause mayhem at a Pride event. The reaction of Fox host Pete Hegseth was very telling to say the least:

STROHMIER: So, police say all thirty-one people are being charged with conspiracy to riot. One man's hat said, "Victory or Death." Another's shirt read "Reclaim America." Many of the men reportedly wore patches identifying them with the Patriot Front group. The Daily Mail also reporting police recovered at least one smoke grenade and an operations plan for the event inside that truck. The police chief says the intentions of the men were clear to start a riot. And then video later circulating of the men were kneeling on the grass with their hands zip-tied behind their backs and being escorted away by police. Police say they learned about the U-Haul from a tipster who reported the men loading into the truck in the parking lot of a hotel. Back to you guys —

CAIN: Ok, thank you Ashley.

HEGSETH: I just want to know how many BLM riots were prevented because we got in on the inside, before they rioted and burned down cities.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: Very interesting.

HEGSETH: Never ahead of that curve.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: Never. Never.