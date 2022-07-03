Patriot Front Members Descend On Boston

The white supremacist group Patriot Front marched in downtown Boston with some of them armed with steel shields, and all of them wearing masks to conceal their identity. According to reports, there were about 100 of the masked little racist fellers marching on Saturday, wearing matching uniforms while carrying shields and flags with fascist insignias.

As not seen in previous images amd videos; Patriot Front in Boston have now armed themselves with steel shields. pic.twitter.com/uFFP9q5HWr — 🌻Front Toward Enemy🇺🇦 (@FrontFaceEnemy) July 2, 2022

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu was not amused.

“The disgusting, hateful actions and words of white supremacist groups are not welcome in this city. Especially in a moment when so many of our rights are under attack, we will not normalize intimidation by bigots,” she said in a statement.

'Cowards' started trending on Twitter.

The cosplay cowards Patriot Front are nothing more than a modern day Ku Klux Klan in khakis.



They wear masks to hide their shame. — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) July 2, 2022

Absolutely cowards… pic.twitter.com/u6TAddysyH — Official Account of (Activist) "Bad" Brad Berkwitt (@BadBradRSR) July 3, 2022

Patriot Front cowards wear masks to keep their mom from throwing them out of her basement... — Heal the Planet ✌✌🎸🎸 (@fwtoney) July 3, 2022

Patriot Front is the White Supremacist group that marched in #Boston on this #4thofJulyWeekend. They wear blue polos & khaki pants but cover their faces. If you are racist then own it & show who you are. But if you are COWARDS, then just wear the KKK white hood. Disgusting! Uhaul — Dan "I Stand With Ukraine" P (@ddanpereira) July 3, 2022

How unsurprising:

Patriot Front are confronted the moment they got off of a train at the Orange Line in Cambridge Massachusetts. Police take swift action to protect the violent nazis 🤦🏽‍♂️



Hhmmm, I’m beginning to notice a pattern...Wait , the police aren’t working with white supremacists right? pic.twitter.com/NFxW7KTLWh — Terrence Daniels (Captain 🍀 Planet) (@Terrence_STR) July 3, 2022

Watch:

*BREAKING* Patriot Front Members are confronted the moment they got off of a train at the Orange Line in Cambridge Massachusetts. The police can be seen protecting Patriot Front members. Media Credit Rod Webber#Cambridge #PatriotFront #AltRight #Boston pic.twitter.com/pRKlLqd7Yq — TheFamily'sSoup TV (@FamilysSoupTV) July 2, 2022

One Patriot Front member was kicked out of his mommy's house recently after his arrest with dozens of white nationalists allegedly conspiring to provoke violence at an Idaho LGBTQ+ pride event. "Pack your stuff, and get out of my house," she told her son.