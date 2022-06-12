Patriot Front Members Arrested And Unmasked In Idaho

A video circulating on Twitter shows Idaho law police officers surrounding dozens of members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front on their knees with their hands behind their backs. Let's just say that they were taking a knee. The fascist group, which is usually masked, had their masks pulled off their faces, then they were ushered into police vans.

This made me snort-laugh:

I personally enjoyed the moment where they pull the hood off of this Patriot Front bigot Scooby Doo style. pic.twitter.com/uYpAoDZq28 — Michael Edison Hayden (@MichaelEHayden) June 11, 2022

The arrests took place reportedly only 1/8th of a mile a Pride event in Idaho. It's unclear what they were charged with, but they're about to go through some things. Patriot Front members were quickly named on Twitter, and it couldn't happen to a more deserving group of racists.

Chad Loder is naming names.

Thread of Patriot Front faces https://t.co/xx1tkTKsm3 — Chad Loder (@chadloder) June 11, 2022

Lots of Patriot Front faces unmasked here. Have fun! https://t.co/JCpbioiil6 — Chad Loder (@chadloder) June 11, 2022

This guy needs to put his mask back on.

Patriot Front booking details starting to roll in. #PatriotFail https://t.co/V2q5JLyz68 — Chad Loder (@chadloder) June 12, 2022

Thomas Rousseau (arrested today), Graham Whitson (arrested today), Cameron Pruitt (arrested today). They're not fed plants. They're very well-known neo-nazis. https://t.co/0ZSxK0QybC — Chad Loder (@chadloder) June 12, 2022

Well, I hope they didn't want to keep their jobs. The Internet never forgets.

This is interesting:

🚨🚨🚨 BREAKING: Patriot Front Detained on Charges “Conspiracy to Riot”



Coeur d’Alene Police: “We had informants in their chats” pic.twitter.com/Cmbt0f7p5E — Idaho Tribune (@IdahoTribune) June 11, 2022

Update:

BREAKING: Coeur d'Alene Police Chief Lee White said 31 members of the white nationalist group "Patriot Front" were arrested for conspiracy to riot. Those arrested traveled to North Idaho from 11 different states. https://t.co/dlDu2k85jW — 4 News Now (@kxly4news) June 11, 2022

They f*cked around and found out.