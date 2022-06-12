Patriot Front Members Arrested And Unmasked In Idaho

They fcked around and found out, and now their lives are about to change as they're named and identified.
By Conover KennardJune 12, 2022

A video circulating on Twitter shows Idaho law police officers surrounding dozens of members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front on their knees with their hands behind their backs. Let's just say that they were taking a knee. The fascist group, which is usually masked, had their masks pulled off their faces, then they were ushered into police vans.

This made me snort-laugh:

The arrests took place reportedly only 1/8th of a mile a Pride event in Idaho. It's unclear what they were charged with, but they're about to go through some things. Patriot Front members were quickly named on Twitter, and it couldn't happen to a more deserving group of racists.

Chad Loder is naming names.

This guy needs to put his mask back on.

Well, I hope they didn't want to keep their jobs. The Internet never forgets.

This is interesting:

Update:

They f*cked around and found out.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue