Idaho Sheriff Releases Names And Addresses Of Patriot Front Members

An Idaho sheriff has released the names and addresses of 31 purported members of a right-wing group that has been accused of planning a riot at a Pride event.

At a press conference on Saturday, Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White said that the 31 men came from at least 11 states. He named Washington, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Colorado, South Dakota, Illinois, Wyoming, Virginia and Arkansas.

Videos of the Saturday arrests suggest men in masks were traveling in a rented truck to the LGBTQ+ event.

On Sunday, Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris released a list of names and addresses of the men who were charged.

The 31 men are facing charges of criminal conspiracy. Bond was set at $300 for each.

Patriot Front founder Thomas Rousseau was listed among the charged suspects.

holy shit. patriot front detained pic.twitter.com/uIIZeXn6Ci — alissa azar (@AlissaAzar) June 11, 2022

Ed. Note (Karoli):

Here is a list of their names, ages and states of residence:

Boyce, Jared Michael, UT Age 27

Brenner, Nathan David, CO Age 26

Brown, Colton Michael, WA Age 23

Buster, Josiah Daniel, TX Age 24

Buster, Mishael Joshua WA Age 22

Center, Devin Wayne, AR Age 22

Corio, Dylan Carter, WY Age 21

Durham, Winston Worth, ID Age 21

Garland, Garret Joseph, IL Age 23

Haney, Branden Mitchel, UT Age 35

Jessop, Richard Jacob, ID Age 21

Johnson, James Julius, WA Age 36

Johnson, James Michael, SD Age 40

Moran, Connor Patrick, TX Age 23

Morris, Kieran Padraig, TX Age 27

Norman, Lawrence Alexander, OR Age 32

O'Leary, Justin Michael, WA Age 27

Pruitt, Cameron Kathan, UT Age 23

Rankin, Forrest Clark, CO Age 28

Rousseau, Thomas Ryan, TX Age 23

Ryan, Conor James, CO Age 23

Simpson, James Michael Jr., ID, Age 20

Sisenstein, Alexander Nicholai, UT, Age 27

Smith, Derek Joseph, SD, Age 24

Tabler, Dakota Ray, UT, Age 29

Tucker, Steven Derrick, TX, Age 30

Van Horn, Wesley Evan, AL, Age 34

Wagner, Mitchell Frederick, MO, Age 24

Whitfield, Nathaniel Taylor, UT, Age 24

Whitsom, Graham Jones, TX, Age 31

Whitted, Robert Benjamin, TX, Age 22

UPDATE: And their faces.