Idaho Sheriff Releases Names And Addresses Of Patriot Front Members

An Idaho sheriff has released the names and addresses of 31 purported members of a right-wing group that has been accused of planning a riot at a Pride event.
At a press conference on Saturday, Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White said that the 31 men came from at least 11 states. He named Washington, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Colorado, South Dakota, Illinois, Wyoming, Virginia and Arkansas.
Videos of the Saturday arrests suggest men in masks were traveling in a rented truck to the LGBTQ+ event.
On Sunday, Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris released a list of names and addresses of the men who were charged.
The 31 men are facing charges of criminal conspiracy. Bond was set at $300 for each.
Patriot Front founder Thomas Rousseau was listed among the charged suspects.
Ed. Note (Karoli):
Here is a list of their names, ages and states of residence:
Boyce, Jared Michael, UT Age 27
Brenner, Nathan David, CO Age 26
Brown, Colton Michael, WA Age 23
Buster, Josiah Daniel, TX Age 24
Buster, Mishael Joshua WA Age 22
Center, Devin Wayne, AR Age 22
Corio, Dylan Carter, WY Age 21
Durham, Winston Worth, ID Age 21
Garland, Garret Joseph, IL Age 23
Haney, Branden Mitchel, UT Age 35
Jessop, Richard Jacob, ID Age 21
Johnson, James Julius, WA Age 36
Johnson, James Michael, SD Age 40
Moran, Connor Patrick, TX Age 23
Morris, Kieran Padraig, TX Age 27
Norman, Lawrence Alexander, OR Age 32
O'Leary, Justin Michael, WA Age 27
Pruitt, Cameron Kathan, UT Age 23
Rankin, Forrest Clark, CO Age 28
Rousseau, Thomas Ryan, TX Age 23
Ryan, Conor James, CO Age 23
Simpson, James Michael Jr., ID, Age 20
Sisenstein, Alexander Nicholai, UT, Age 27
Smith, Derek Joseph, SD, Age 24
Tabler, Dakota Ray, UT, Age 29
Tucker, Steven Derrick, TX, Age 30
Van Horn, Wesley Evan, AL, Age 34
Wagner, Mitchell Frederick, MO, Age 24
Whitfield, Nathaniel Taylor, UT, Age 24
Whitsom, Graham Jones, TX, Age 31
Whitted, Robert Benjamin, TX, Age 22
UPDATE: And their faces.