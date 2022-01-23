Your Right Wing Uncle Thinks Patriot Front Militia Members Are Government Plants

The Washington Post reports from the anti-abortion March for Life in D.C.:

Police formed a barrier around about 40 members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front as they first marched along with the crowd at the start of the walk. Group leader Thomas Ryan Rousseau led chants of “Reclaim America.” The group had joined a March for Life event in Chicago earlier this month. Several protesters there in support of abortion rights on Constitution Avenue berated them. “Go home, Nazis!” one said. “Patriot Front go home!” Police surrounded the group as it peeled away from the crowd.

Let's see: There were forty of these folks, at a march with an estimated crowd size of at least 10,000. But Gateway Pundit's Jim Hoft says they took over the march, and were able to do that because they're government provocateurs.

Feds on Parade... Mysterious Khaki-Clad Patriot Front Group Hijacks March for Life Today in Washington DC The Khaki-clad Federal Patriot Front group was out protesting again today — This time at the March for Life in Washington DC. Two weeks ago this mysterious khaki-clad group showed up at the Chicago March for Life for some reason. They were feds. Today the group hijacked the 49th Annual March for Life. Is anyone buying this?

A January 9 post by Hoft's brother Joe was equally paranoid:

There is evidence of ‘tradecraft’ in yesterday’s ‘rally’ in Chicago by the Patriot Front in Chicago. The khaki-clad Patriot Front marchers attended the Chicago Right to Life rally and then marched off by themselves towards the Field Museum for some reason. The mysterious khaki-clad marchers then jumped into cars with covered license plates and sped away from downtown Chicago.

And before that, in December, Jim Hoft wrote:

FEDS ON PARADE: Dozens of Uhaul Trucks Picked Up Mysterious Patriot Protesters after Creepy March in DC — Another Democrat Stunt? ... On Saturday, a group of masked men, who no one has ever heard of, headed to Washington DC. They marched to the Lincoln Memorial and then almost as quickly as they came, they marched back to the UHaul trucks that brought them to the event. The Left immediately made up stories about the group and their ties to “right-wing” extremists and “white supremacy.” The only problem is...no one on the right has ever heard of these guys. Conservatives, however, seem to think they have a pretty good idea about where this new group came from.... AZ Senator Wendy Rogers tweeted: The fake group called the Patriot Front that marched on DC with US flags and shields with masks on are Feds. Probably the same Feds who were at the J6 event checking their watches. — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) December 5, 2021

I don't assume that every violent or off-putting knucklehead associated with the left is a right-wing plant, but apparently the right believes it's categorically impossible for anyone on the conservative side to be anything other than virtuous. Also, right-wingers love to feel put upon. So of course they think everyone who embarrasses them is an agent of the government -- which is left-wing, of course.

Published with permission of No More Mister Nice Blog