Sen. Mike Lee Thinks Patriot Front March Was A False Flag

As a public service to the city of Nashville, here's a video of how the City of Brotherly Love previously welcomed Patriot Front.
By Susie MadrakJuly 8, 2024

Patriot Front marched through Nashville on Saturday, carrying confederate flags and a “Reclaim America” banner while wearing masks to cover their faces. But Kremlin-adjacent Sen. Mike Lee says he thinks the event was a “false flag.” Via Rolling Stone:

“Without the iron-clad resolve of our ancestors, there would be no America. We are heirs to an expansive and continental homeland purchased with immeasurable sacrifice… Nationalism is natural. Patriotism is inevitable,” the group’s leader, Thomas Rousseau, chanted into a bullhorn during the weekend march. More than 100 Patriot Front members appeared to participate in the Nashville event. The group reportedly vandalized a bridge by spray painting it with their logo and, according to the Tenn

Matt Kriner, a senior research scholar at Middlebury University’s Center on Terrorism, Extremism, and Counterterrorism, told Rolling Stone in 2022 that the group is “deeply fascistic, deeply anti-Semitic, very racist, and they don’t hide it.”

But Republican Sen. Mike Lee claimed he has “never heard of” Patriot Front. The Trump loyalist posted video of the march on Saturday and wrote, “I’ve never heard of this group[.] Any chance this is a false flag operation?”

“So much uniformity,” Lee continued. “It hardly has the feel of a grassroots, patriotic group. I don’t think I’ve never seen one that looks or acts like this.”

You've never seen Nazis wear uniforms, Mike? Maybe if you get your head out of Putin's ass, you might learn something.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon