Slaughter Lobbyist Loesch Attacks Student March In Bonkers Rant

NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch on Thursday blasted the March for Our Lives student walkout and insisted that nearly everyone except the NRA was to blame for the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida.

During an appearance on Fox & Friends, Loesch asserted that she would not attack "anyone" for expressing their First Amendment right to free speech, and then she proceeded to blast Democratic leaders and the Women's March for participating in Wednesday's March for Our Lives.

"It's seems that the message was blame the NRA and blame President Trump in many cases," Fox News host Brian Kilmeade asserted.

"Yeah," Loesch agreed. "Which doesn't make any sense at all because President Trump wasn't the one in Parkland not paying attention to the 45 calls, nor were law-abiding gun owners who are NRA members."

Loesch went on the rip the Broward Country sheriff and "his failure to stand up for those kids by answering the 45 calls that came into his department."

"Including calls from the murderer's mother herself," she said. "Who was even warning law enforcement that this murderer had put a gun to her head before. This after reports came out that he had punched her so hard in the face, he knocked her teeth out."

Co-host Steve Doocy suggested that the March for Our Lives should have focused on "the 17 lives lost" instead of gun control.

"It became a political thing," he lamented. "And all the images started to suggest that all those kids are for gun control."

"You make a really good point," Loesch replied. "You can memorialize the lives lost, but it doesn't necessarily mean that every single person that went out is somehow supportive of gun control measures."

"And gun control -- let's be clear -- gun control wouldn't have prevent what happened yesterday," she continued. "What would have prevented this massacre is the FBI following up on the two tips [on the shooter]."

"People like [Sheriff Scott Israel] are in the position and that is their sworn duty to make sure they follow [leads]. That's what they should be doing! Not blaming mothers like me and law abiding gun owners across America!"

In fact, a new Florida gun control law that raises the age to buy a rifle to 21 would have prevented the 19-year-old Parkland shooter from purchasing the gun he used to kill 17 people.