Disgusting Trump Tells Navy He Must 'Take Care' Of Democrat 'Little Gnats'

During a speech at the Norfolk Naval Base in Virginia marking the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Navy, Donald Trump left his critics and military leaders aghast by breaking protocol to active duty service members by telling them he needs to "take care of the" Democratic party in which he refereed to as "gnats."

Talk about political violence. During the Troubles in Ireland, Protestant Reverend's like Ian Paisley used hateful words to vilify and dehumanize Catholics which led to violent consequences.

TRUMP: But we have to take care of this little gnat that's on our shoulder called the Democrats. They want to give all of our money to illegal aliens that pour into the country. And you know, I have a bigger heart than they do. But the problem is, when you do that, they come in by the millions. Everybody wants that, so you can't do it.

In my research I could not find a single time when a US president used insect analogies against his political opponents to demean them. And using a major US Navy event to spew his vitriolic rhetoric shows his mental deterioration is accelerating.