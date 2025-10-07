Disgusting Trump Tells Navy He Must 'Take Care' Of Democrat 'Little Gnats'

Breaking protocol with partisan vitriol is Trump's calling card.
Disgusting Trump Tells Navy He Must 'Take Care' Of Democrat 'Little Gnats'
Credit: Sceengrab
By John AmatoOctober 7, 2025

During a speech at the Norfolk Naval Base in Virginia marking the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Navy, Donald Trump left his critics and military leaders aghast by breaking protocol to active duty service members by telling them he needs to "take care of the" Democratic party in which he refereed to as "gnats."

Talk about political violence. During the Troubles in Ireland, Protestant Reverend's like Ian Paisley used hateful words to vilify and dehumanize Catholics which led to violent consequences.

TRUMP: But we have to take care of this little gnat that's on our shoulder called the Democrats.

They want to give all of our money to illegal aliens that pour into the country. And you know, I have a bigger heart than they do.

But the problem is, when you do that, they come in by the millions. Everybody wants that, so you can't do it.

In my research I could not find a single time when a US president used insect analogies against his political opponents to demean them. And using a major US Navy event to spew his vitriolic rhetoric shows his mental deterioration is accelerating.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon