Holy Dementia! The Old Fool Tells The Navy He Was President In 2016

Barack Obama would like a word.
By Conover KennardOctober 6, 2025

In a meandering speech to commemorate the Navy’s 250th birthday on Sunday at the Norfolk Naval base, Donald J. Trump, 79, of course, falsely brought up that "they rigged the election on me." From there, his speech took an even more extreme turn as he claimed to be the president in 2016, when Barack Obama was still in office.

In contrast, President Biden's speeches to the Navy emphasized the Navy's role in defending American democracy, promoting global stability, and supporting alliances, while also honoring the service members and their families. With Trump, it's about an election that was "rigged," even though it was a free and fair election.

At one point, he called Democrats a "gnat," during his unprecedented speech, which was out of step with the U.S. military’s tradition of nonpartisanship. And it comes at a time when Trump has unleashed the military on solely Democratic cities in a display of retribution.

"So we're celebrating 250," he said. "I almost thought I wouldn't get to do that because I was president in 2016, and then they rigged the election on me. And then we caught him, didn't we? We caught him."

"But you know we had to run it again," he added. "I ran it again, and I got 250, and I got the World Cup, and I got the Olympics. Can you believe all of it?"

There have been signs of Trump's failing mental health for years, but he appears to be getting worse. Republicans have normalized Trump saying delusional shit without ever questioning him. They know he's way off his rocker, but they got those tax cuts, and as a bonus for them, President Stephen Miller is out for Democratic blood.

Trump to the Navy: "I was president in 2016. And then they rigged the election on me. And then we caught 'em, didn't we?"

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-10-05T20:31:56.469Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon