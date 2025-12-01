Trump Says He Has No Idea What The MRI Was For

Donald Trump, in a nasty fashion, told reporters on Air Force One over the weekend that he would release his MRI results, but had no idea what part of the body the test was done on, except that he aced the cognitive test.

Gov. Walz certainly got under Trump's thin skin when reporters asked if he would release his MRI.

Q: Governor Walz asked you to release the MRI records. Will you tell us what it was for? TRUMP: Governor Walz? You mean the incompetent Governor Walz? So if they want to release it, it's okay with me to release it. It's perfect. It's like my phone call where I got impeached. It's absolutely perfect.

Like the phone call that got him impeached? Gotcha.

A reporter asked a follow-up question, which baffled Demented Donald.



Q: What part of your body was the MRI looking at? TRUMP: I have no idea. It was just an MRI with part of the body. It wasn't the brain because I took a cognitive test and I aced it. I got a perfect mark, which you would be incapable of doing.

Trump is always nasty to female reporters.

Who, in their right mind, gets an MRI and has no idea what part of the body it was done on? Did Trump not discuss this with his doctors?

Trump is either lying and covering up a serious medical situation, or is disassembling mentally before our eyes.