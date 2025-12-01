Shorter Tim Walz: Trump's Not Right In The Head

That's an astute observation.
By John AmatoDecember 1, 2025

On Sunday's Meet The Press, Former Vice Presidential candidate and still Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, outlined many troubling aspects of Trump's behavior, culminating in his thoughts that he is incapable of doing the job.

NBC Host Kristen Welker asked the governor about his call for Trump to release his MRI results.

WELKER: What exactly were you suggesting by that, Governor?

WALZ: Well, here we got a guy on Thanksgiving where we spent time with our families, we ate, we played Yahtzee, we cheered for football or whatever.

This guy is apparently in a room ranting about everything else. This is not normal behavior.

It is not healthy, and presidents throughout time have released a couple things.

They've released their tax returns, not Donald Trump, and they've released their medical records, not Donald Trump.

And look, the MRI is one thing, but I think what's most concerning about this is, as your viewers out there are listening, has anyone in the history of the world ever have an MRI assigned to them and have no idea what it was for, as he says?

So look, it's clear the president's fading physically. I think the mental capacity, again, ranting, you know, crazily at midnight on Thanksgiving about everything else.

There's reasons for us to be concerned.

This is a guy that randomly says the airspace over Venezuela is closed. He's ruminating on if you could win a nuclear war.

Look, this is a serious position. It's the most powerful position in the world, and we have someone at midnight throwing around slurs that demonize our children.

At the same time, he's not solving any of the problems. So I'm deeply concerned that he is incapable of doing the job.

It's quite obvious that Trump has no idea what he's talking about on many subjects, so he constantly lies, while his narcissism keeps him spewing nutty conspiracies at all hours of the night.

Cc @jaketapper.bsky.social

Adam Parkhomenko (@adamparkhomenko.bsky.social) 2025-12-01T03:06:26.620Z

Discussion

