'Two Can Play That Game': Vance Admits Trump's Blockade Is 'Economic Terrorism'

JD Vance is not only a bad negotiator, he's also apparently not very smart.
By HeatherApril 14, 2026

JD Vance is not only a bad negotiator, he's also apparently not very smart.

Here he is sticking his foot in his mouth during an interview on Fox's Special Report with Bret Baier this Monday:

VANCE: When it comes to weapons of war, what they have done is engage in this act of economic terrorism against the entire world. They basically threatened any ship that's moving through the Strait of Hormuz.

Well, as the president of United States showed, can play at that game. And if the Iranians are going to try to engage in economic terrorism, we're going to abide by a simple principle that no Iranian ships are getting out either.

We know that's a big deal to them. We know that applies additional economic leverage. And again, Brett, the president wants the Iranian people to thrive and succeed.

He has had his negotiation team put on the table a serious proposal. The ball is in Iran's court. Did we make progress? Yes, but we're going to find out from the Iranians whether we can make that ultimate bit of progress that gets us to a big deal.

h/t Raw Story

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