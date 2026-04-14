'Two Can Play That Game': Vance Admits Trump's Blockade Is 'Economic Terrorism'

JD Vance is not only a bad negotiator, he's also apparently not very smart.

Here he is sticking his foot in his mouth during an interview on Fox's Special Report with Bret Baier this Monday:

VANCE: When it comes to weapons of war, what they have done is engage in this act of economic terrorism against the entire world. They basically threatened any ship that's moving through the Strait of Hormuz. Well, as the president of United States showed, can play at that game. And if the Iranians are going to try to engage in economic terrorism, we're going to abide by a simple principle that no Iranian ships are getting out either. We know that's a big deal to them. We know that applies additional economic leverage. And again, Brett, the president wants the Iranian people to thrive and succeed. He has had his negotiation team put on the table a serious proposal. The ball is in Iran's court. Did we make progress? Yes, but we're going to find out from the Iranians whether we can make that ultimate bit of progress that gets us to a big deal.

This absolute idiot. Really went on TV and admitted the administration is committing terrorism. — Bryan (@pudgybunnybry) April 13, 2026

Does he realize what he just admitted lol https://t.co/MXimzOk08k — Prem Thakker (@prem_thakker) April 13, 2026

Vance admits that Trump’s blockade is an act of economic terrorism against the entire world. https://t.co/E3zsCQx4Ep — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 13, 2026

Ah yes, the ole timeless adage ‘two acts of economic terrorism do make it right’ — FallacyFlagHQ (@FallacyFlagHQ) April 13, 2026

h/t Raw Story