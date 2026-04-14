Demented Donald Refuses To Apologize To Pope Leo

A sign of weakness and diminished capacity in a leader is when they spend a lot of time refuting, denigrating and attacking all those who criticized them. Since Trump took office in January, 2025, he has been on a nonstop blitzkrieg of lies, disinformation, and threats against the US's entire media infrastructure, and all political rivals and detractors.

He has used his vast wealth to sue media outlets who refuses to curb journalistic standards in favor of full blown Trump propaganda. Brendan Carr is a FCC sycophant that is doing his bidding to put the fear in merging corporations.

A true leader doesn't waste time punching at every criticism that comes along.

What Pope would sanctify Trump's attack on Iran? Still, Demented Donald is such an incredible snowflake that he attacked the first U.S. Pope, and the doctrine for which he stands.

Q: Do you owe Pope Leo an apology, will you apologize? TRUMP: No, I don't because Pope Leo said things that are wrong. He was very much against what I'm doing with regard to Iran and you cannot have a nuclear Iran. Pope Leo would not be happy with the end result. You have hundreds of millions of people dead and it's not going to happen. So I can't. I think he's very weak on crime and other things. So I'm not. I mean, he went public. I'm just responding to Pope Leo.

When is a Pope supposed to be tough on crime?

He's not running for office and has a lifetime appointment.

Oh, wait. Trump is wrong.

Pope Leo is tough on crime.

He bashed Demented Donald insane war with Iran.

Editor's Note: For 47 years, Republicans have sworn Iran is going to develop a nuclear weapon. It's an article of faith backed up by nothing. Despite reports saying they don't have the ability to develop one, a diplomatic agreement that they wouldn't develop one (one that came with accountability!), their insistence they are not developing one, Republicans continue to insist they will, in fact, develop one. In my opinion, all of this is driven by their lust for the oil, not their fear of nukes. It would be nice if at least one major media outlet would say so instead of just repeating what Donald and Bibi say, ad nauseam. - Karoli