AOC Triggers Snowflake Laura Ingraham

Fox News host Laura Ingraham showed her right-wing snowflake side after Fox News darling Riley Gaines was surgically mocked and pwned by AOC after Gaines challenged the New York lawmaker to a debate. .

Ingraham was so upset she ran a segment from the movie, "Mean Girls," to emphasize her point. The Fox News host labeled Rep. Ocasio-Cortez a "mean girl."

Sticks and stones, Laura. Maybe she could do a segment on ICE agents beating, handcuffing, and attacking seniors and children for Tom Homan. That's what mean is.

In the MAGA cult, and the entire Republican party actually, they can ridicule, mock, lie, and berate you unimpeded, but when you respond to their lunacy, they label you a bully.

INGRAHAM: Mean Girl AOC is turning X into her own little burn book, a feud igniting on social media between the congresswoman and Riley Gaines. Now it started with Gaines criticizing the socialist triplets, AOC, Bernie Sanders and Mandami, on X, which led to AOC throwing a personal attack, saying that maybe if you channeled all this anger into swimming faster, you wouldn't have come in fifth. Well that's fifth in the nation, sweetheart. Sure what backstroke she can do, still pretty good. But instead of hurtling insults, I think Riley responded on the angle last night with kind of an olive branch. [cue video][/cue] GAINES: I want to honestly challenge AOC to a debate. She can defend socialism, I will defend capitalism. She can defend removing God, I will defend embracing a biblical worldview. She can defend child sacrifice, I will defend the sanctity of life. Any of the radical and sane democratic policies and platform that they stand for, I will debate the opposite.

I'm challenging AOC to it here. INGRAHAM: Yeah, it wasn't an olive branch, it was actually just a challenge and a substantive one. So, but instead of just accepting the challenge and say, yeah, let's sit down and talk, debate, AOC responded to that by saying, I would like to challenge this person to get a real job. That's just typical Mean Girl behavior. And she's not the only Regina George in the Democratic Party.



It's full of bullies.

Wahhhhaaaaaaaa!

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has quickly turned all Trump defenders into jelly and snowflakes.

Keep it up.