‘Get A Real Job’: AOC Responds To Right Wing Grifter Challenging Her To A Debate

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with the perfect response to anti-trans, hate mongering grifter Riley Gaines after she attacked Cortez on social media and then challenged her to a debate on Fox not "news."

Here's AOC's initial tweet that set them all off in response to Gaines going after AOC, Bernie Sanders and New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani.

Maybe if you channeled all this anger into swimming faster you wouldn’t have come in fifth. https://t.co/gkiEyZ8JGX — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 27, 2025

Which was followed by Gaines appearing on Laura Ingraham's show with this response:

“Wow,” Ingraham reacted. “I’m not sure what she did in sports, but your reaction to her petty tweet.” “Look, her position is morally bankrupt and politically foolish,” Gaines replied. “For clarity, Laura, yes, I finished fifth in the nation at the Division I national championship, tying with a six-foot-four man who ranked 462nd in the men’s division the year prior. It was like a South Park episode, but real life.” Gaines then challenged AOC to a debate. “I want to honestly challenge AOC to a debate,” she said. “She can defend socialism. I will defend capitalism. She can defend removing God. I will defend embracing a biblical worldview. She can defend child sacrifice. I will defend the sanctity of life. Any of the radical and insane Democratic policies and platform they stand for, I will debate the opposite. I’m challenging AOC to it here.”

Which was met with this response by AOC on Xitter:

And I would like to challenge this person to get a real job. https://t.co/N4vCl3lJx0 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 27, 2025

Perfect response to this transphobic, grandstanding professional victim that Fox has decided to prop up. She doesn't deserve an ounce of courtesy or respect given the way she's decided to enrich herself putting a target on vulnerable people's backs.